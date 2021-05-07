Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,732,914 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 402,938 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $610,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEA by 431.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.38.

Shares of SEA stock traded up $3.66 on Friday, reaching $241.91. 78,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,127,638. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $57.72 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 38.59% and a negative return on equity of 144.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

