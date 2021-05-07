Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 72,609 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,312,196 shares.The stock last traded at $7.10 and had previously closed at $7.08.

SMFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 41,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 82,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

