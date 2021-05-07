Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Purchases £19,435 in Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Clare Askem bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £19,435 ($25,391.95).

Shares of LON:STU opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Friday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of £253.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Studio Retail Group Company Profile

Studio Retail Group plc operates as a digital value retailer in the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Studio and Education. Its Studio segment engages in the sale of various products covering leisurewear, electrical, household, textile, bedding, furniture, nursery products, gifts, and greeting cards through a combination of direct marketing and online via the studio.co.uk and ace.co.uk Websites.

