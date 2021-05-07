Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) Insider Purchases £19,435 in Stock

Studio Retail Group plc (LON:STU) insider Clare Askem bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £19,435 ($25,391.95).
Shares of LON:STU opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Friday. Studio Retail Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 173 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The company has a market capitalization of £253.65 million and a P/E ratio of 15.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 275.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 271.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.78, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.54.
Studio Retail Group Company Profile
Featured Story: Bond
Receive News & Ratings for Studio Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.