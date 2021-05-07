Strs Ohio Sells 3,300 Shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dana were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Dana by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after buying an additional 71,292 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dana by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dana by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $889,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Dana by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,016 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Dana by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAN opened at $26.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -521.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.56 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Dana Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.44.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. Dana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana Incorporated will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 13.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Dana in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $1,209,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $689,104. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Read More: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.