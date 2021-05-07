Strs Ohio Lowers Stock Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Strs Ohio lowered its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Select Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Select Medical in the first quarter valued at $230,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEM. Zacks Investment Research cut Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Select Medical from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Select Medical from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $9,753,000.00. Also, Director James S. Ely III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $700,400.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,391 shares of company stock worth $13,662,334. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SEM opened at $38.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $12.83 and a one year high of $38.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.47.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.33. Select Medical had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

