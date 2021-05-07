Strs Ohio Has $1.61 Million Stake in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in TG Therapeutics were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,827,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,556,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,099,000 after acquiring an additional 871,567 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 2,646.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,400,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,354,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,464,000 after acquiring an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in TG Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,351,000. 65.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TGTX stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.74. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.56 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 223.96% and a negative net margin of 151,798.69%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGTX. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

