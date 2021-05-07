Strs Ohio Has $1.55 Million Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,162 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,796,000 after purchasing an additional 80,641 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,119 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $49.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.28) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HWC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.14.

In related news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

