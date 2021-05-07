Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $39,465,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa during the fourth quarter worth about $580,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,023,000 after acquiring an additional 268,669 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,551,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Gabelli upgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Arcosa from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. G.Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

NYSE ACA opened at $65.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. Arcosa, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Research analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.51%.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates; specialty materials, including lightweight aggregates and plaster; trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, agriculture, specialty building products, and underground construction markets, as well as for infrastructure, including road, bridge, and other public products markets.

