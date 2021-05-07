Strs Ohio Buys Shares of 12,125 Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,903,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after acquiring an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,019,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,748,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RL opened at $134.00 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52-week low of $62.37 and a 52-week high of $137.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of -107.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.59 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,554 shares of company stock worth $2,924,022. 35.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

