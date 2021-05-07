Strs Ohio Acquires 1,600 Shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $46,799,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $16,845,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 367,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 46,266 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 60,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,091,000 after acquiring an additional 45,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 261.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 52,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,568,000 after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kinsale Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL opened at $168.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $127.14 and a one year high of $252.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 13.42%. Analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.26%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

