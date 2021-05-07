Stride (NYSE:LRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stride (NYSE:LRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.53 billion-$1.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.51 billion.

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Stride from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stride from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Stride from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.20.

LRN stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $28.38. 523,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,437. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average of $26.03.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Stride will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,665.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $3,138,412.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 211,760 shares of company stock worth $6,940,722. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

