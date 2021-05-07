Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SAUHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Straumann from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Straumann presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SAUHY stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Straumann has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $75.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.58.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

