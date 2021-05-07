Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 5,591 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,445 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,591 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 35,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $54.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

