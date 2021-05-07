Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Reduces Stock Position in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 2,152.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter valued at $19,645,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. B. Riley lifted their price target on WesBanco from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.92.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 2,164 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $67,322.04. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $648,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 95,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,334.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 27,664 shares of company stock worth $986,092 in the last 90 days. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WSBC opened at $38.83 on Friday. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.04.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.38. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This is a boost from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.14%.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

