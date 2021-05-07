Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHI. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 41.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Federated Hermes during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 8,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $264,513.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 200,615 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,523.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 4,610 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total transaction of $138,807.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,854.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,575 shares of company stock worth $2,222,607 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHI opened at $32.34 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.