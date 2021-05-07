Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLY. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 20,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter.

SLY opened at $96.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.65. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $99.71.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

