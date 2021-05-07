Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 309 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA IWS opened at $115.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.90. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $115.91.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

