Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $78.13 and a 1-year high of $170.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.