Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Truist

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) had its price target reduced by Truist from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Strategic Education from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.67.

Shares of STRA opened at $75.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $73.81 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total transaction of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 229.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Strategic Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Strategic Education during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

