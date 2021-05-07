Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $299.08 Million

Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) to report $299.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $298.04 million and the highest estimate coming in at $300.11 million. Strategic Education posted sales of $255.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full year sales of $1.17 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Strategic Education.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.03). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.88%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Strategic Education from $130.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist lowered their price objective on Strategic Education from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.67.

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total value of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.82, for a total value of $626,905.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,750.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,602 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 3.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Strategic Education by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 2,055.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 431 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.77. The stock had a trading volume of 226,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,937. Strategic Education has a 12 month low of $73.81 and a 12 month high of $187.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Strategic Education (STRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.