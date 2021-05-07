StormX (STMX) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.12 Million

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. StormX has a total market cap of $421.90 million and approximately $36.12 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StormX coin can now be bought for about $0.0502 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, StormX has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get StormX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.00 or 0.00085390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00020152 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $445.03 or 0.00775549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.46 or 0.00101883 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,076.41 or 0.08846684 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00046356 BTC.

About StormX

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for StormX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StormX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.