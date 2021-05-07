Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN)

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 4,979 call options on the company. This is an increase of 190% compared to the typical volume of 1,716 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 345,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 60,636 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 62.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 51,723 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 133.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 65,508 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 345.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 63,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Teucrium Corn Fund by 4,114.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 69,938 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teucrium Corn Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA CORN opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. Teucrium Corn Fund has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $22.72.

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Corn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.