Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $421,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $487,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $500,800.00.

SFIX stock opened at $39.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.12. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.86 and a beta of 2.46.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $504.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.17 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SFIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $54.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.18.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.9% in the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

