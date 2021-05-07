Stifel Nicolaus Trims Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Target Price to $130.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ZG. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $158.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Zillow Group from $167.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.16.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $114.14 on Wednesday. Zillow Group has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $212.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

