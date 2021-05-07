Steven G. Miller Sells 15,000 Shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Stock

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,887.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of BGFV stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $630.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.57. Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 17.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 146.34%.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BGFV. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

