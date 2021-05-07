Steve Valenzuela Sells 1,292 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.82, for a total transaction of $117,339.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,355.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steve Valenzuela also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Steve Valenzuela sold 5,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $436,950.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28.

ALRM stock opened at $84.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.42, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital raised Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alarm.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,541,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,030 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $762,636,000 after acquiring an additional 274,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 746.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after acquiring an additional 179,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Alarm.com by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,832,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,617,000 after acquiring an additional 151,430 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

