stETH (Lido) (STETH) Price Reaches $3,492.66 on Major Exchanges

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One stETH (Lido) coin can now be bought for $3,492.66 or 0.06093752 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market cap of $985.99 million and approximately $143,037.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded 27.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00071917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.01 or 0.00266953 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $655.82 or 0.01144230 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.50 or 0.00030528 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $435.59 or 0.00759987 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,801.87 or 1.00848651 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Coin Profile

stETH (Lido) was first traded on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 282,304 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.