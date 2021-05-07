Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) PT Raised to $56.00 at Scotiabank

Stella-Jones (OTCMKTS:STLJF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

STLJF has been the topic of several other reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $42.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.36.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.01. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $22.12 and a 12-month high of $44.01.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.