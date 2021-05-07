Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:MITO)

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the year.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $1.62 on Thursday. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a PE ratio of 40.51 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200-day moving average is $1.52.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 536.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 478,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

