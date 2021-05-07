State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 560 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $8,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $442,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter worth $205,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $866,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $327.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.40.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $214.13 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.00 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.24 and a 200 day moving average of $285.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,833,453.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

