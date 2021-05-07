State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.06% of Penn National Gaming worth $9,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Penn National Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PENN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penn National Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.10.

In other news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 10,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,344 shares in the company, valued at $4,792,233.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total value of $371,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,840,881.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. 1.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PENN opened at $83.93 on Friday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.88.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 19.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($5.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

