State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,534 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $8,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of LYV opened at $75.12 on Friday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.82 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by $0.33. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,285,441.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total transaction of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 58,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

