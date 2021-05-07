State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $9 Million Position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,895 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.06% of Zendesk worth $9,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,008,771. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.47.

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $137.56 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.06 and its 200-day moving average is $138.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of -87.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

