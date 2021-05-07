State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 379 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Brown & Brown worth $8,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Brown & Brown by 241.2% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after buying an additional 168,006 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter valued at $14,373,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 76,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.11.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BRO opened at $53.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.79 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

