StarterCoin Price Tops $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (STAC)

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 7th. During the last week, StarterCoin has traded 51.2% higher against the dollar. StarterCoin has a market cap of $291,500.89 and $6,527.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StarterCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

StarterCoin Coin Profile

StarterCoin (CRYPTO:STAC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

StarterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

