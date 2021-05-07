Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 377 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $114.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

