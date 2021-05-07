Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Position Cut by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,314 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up approximately 2.2% of Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 3,035 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.13. 12,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,391,272. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $112.60 and a 200-day moving average of $103.78.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

