Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SBLK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $2.00 on Friday, hitting $22.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52-week low of $3.86 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.29 and a beta of 1.34.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

