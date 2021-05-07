Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SWK. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $217.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.40. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.64 and a 52-week high of $217.77.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,522,079.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,065 shares of company stock worth $3,932,015 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.55.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

