Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Shares Gap Down to $192.66

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $192.66, but opened at $178.50. Stamps.com shares last traded at $189.60, with a volume of 26,506 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Stamps.com alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.89. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $189.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 11,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stamps.com by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stamps.com by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stamps.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates in two segments, Stamps.com and Metapack. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, Metapack, ShippingEasy, ShipEngine, ShipStation, and ShipWorks brands.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Stamps.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stamps.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.