STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,478. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.17. STAG Industrial has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $36.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.35). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,399,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,622,000 after purchasing an additional 912,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,282,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,794,000 after acquiring an additional 88,147 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,026,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,799,000 after purchasing an additional 302,059 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,809,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,995,000 after purchasing an additional 159,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,660,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

