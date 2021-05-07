SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

Shares of SSNC stock opened at $73.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.63. SS&C Technologies has a one year low of $51.54 and a one year high of $75.94.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2,652.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

