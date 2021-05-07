SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.71.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SSNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of SSNC traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.35. 990,069 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,336,731. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies has a 12-month low of $51.54 and a 12-month high of $75.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is an increase from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 17.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $170,354,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,160,000 after buying an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,867,766 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,879,000 after buying an additional 564,698 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,910,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in SS&C Technologies by 160.3% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 681,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 419,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

