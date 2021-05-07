SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Issues Earnings Results

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SPX FLOW had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. SPX FLOW’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE FLOW traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. SPX FLOW has a 1-year low of $24.65 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.52.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is 19.25%.

FLOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research cut SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX FLOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.29.

SPX FLOW Company Profile

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

