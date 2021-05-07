Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Shares of SPT opened at $61.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.22. Sprout Social has a 52-week low of $19.75 and a 52-week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.71.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 190,350 shares of company stock worth $11,836,163 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,630,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,442,000 after buying an additional 802,120 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 1,649.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 869,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,467,000 after purchasing an additional 819,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 4,773.3% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 777,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,297,000 after purchasing an additional 761,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

