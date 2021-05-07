Spreng Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,645 Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

Shares of ABNB traded up $1.26 on Friday, reaching $154.90. The stock had a trading volume of 72,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,606. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.