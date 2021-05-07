Spreng Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,985 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,985 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,376 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMS traded up $2.24 on Friday, reaching $111.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $117.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.35.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total transaction of $155,000,145.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,630.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.96, for a total value of $4,698,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,071,269.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,597,651 shares of company stock worth $165,308,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WMS. Barclays upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Advanced Drainage Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.20.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

