Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Stake Lowered by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,036,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $301,189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,252,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,840,000 after acquiring an additional 864,572 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,063,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 753,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,018,000 after purchasing an additional 246,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.04.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $237.04 on Friday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12-month low of $146.68 and a 12-month high of $387.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $271.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $297.46.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.46% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

