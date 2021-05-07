Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Bought by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,506 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Splunk by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Splunk by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,065 shares of the software company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 5,520 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SPLK shares. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.54.

SPLK opened at $116.78 on Friday. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $113.85 and a one year high of $225.89. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.51.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Timothy Tully sold 10,391 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total transaction of $1,463,468.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 113,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,969,706.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 15,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $2,241,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,934,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,535 shares of company stock valued at $7,835,915 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

