Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Receives $38.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.15.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Spirit Airlines from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Spirit Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAVE. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Unison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 52.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAVE stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. 39,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,916. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.07. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.86) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -8.28 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

